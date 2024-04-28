ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here's Why Taapsee Pannu Wore a Salwar Kameez Over a Lehenga For Her Wedding

Taapsee Pannu explains her choice of wearing a salwar kameez instead of a lehenga for her wedding.

Taapsee Pannu hasn't spoken up about her recent wedding to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe. But videos of the ceremony surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the intimate event.

In a recent chat, Taapsee talked about why she chose a red salwar kameez instead of a lehenga and shared her preparations for the traditional Danish ceremony.

She got candid about her preference for a red salwar kameez, Taapsee revealed to Hindustan Times, “I’ve grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That’s the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn’t feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel hued lehengas.”

Take a look at her bridal entry from before:

Reportedly, Taapsee and Mathias' pre-wedding festivities began on 20 March and went on till 23 March. The couple's wedding celebration was a blend of Christian and Sikh rituals, given their diverse backgrounds.

Topics:  Taapsee Pannu 

