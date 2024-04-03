Watch: Taapsee Pannu's Bridal Entry At Her Udaipur Wedding Goes Viral

A video from Taapsee Pannu and badminton player Mathias Boe's wedding in Udaipur has been making waves on social media.
In the video, Taapsee, dressed in traditional Punjabi bridal attire, dances joyfully during her entrance. The groom, Mathias Boe, greets her warmly as she reaches the stage, wearing traditional attire and a sehera covering his face.
The video captures their garland exchange ceremony, including a sweet moment where Mathias kisses Taapsee on the cheek. The video has quickly gone viral online.
Reportedly, Taapsee and Mathias' pre-wedding festivities began on 20 March and went on till 23 March. The couple's wedding celebration was a blend of Christian and Sikh rituals, given their diverse backgrounds.
