Here's Why Shah Rukh Khan Thinks He Can Play The 'Baddie' In James Bond

During the session, SRK joked about 'not being a legend', and when the actor was asked what his name was, he jokingly said, "I am James Bond."

When asked if he would ever play James Bond in films, Shah Rukh replied, “I really wanted to, but I think I am too short... But I am brown enough to play the Bond baddie.”

So far, several Hollywood actors, from Daniel Craig to Pierce Brosnan, have played the fictional spy in the beloved Bond film series.

Shah Rukh also opened up about his 33-year-long acting career and the stardom that he enjoys. When the actor was asked about why he did not cross over to Hollywood, he replied, "I know many people from the American and English film industries. But nobody has offered me good work, and I wondered if I was spreading myself too thin. I was offered Slumdog Millionaire, but I felt that the role of the game show host was too mean."

The role that was offered to Shah Rukh was eventually played by Anil Kapoor in the 2008 film helmed by Danny Boyle. Slumdog Millionaire also won eight of the 10 awards at the 2009 Oscars.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu. The film was a box office success, just like his other two films of 2023, Pathaan and Jawan.