'Unfounded': Shah Rukh Khan Denies Claims of Role In Qatar Freeing Navy Veterans

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has refuted all claims of him playing a role in securing the release of eight Indian Navy veterans in Qatar, clarifying that it was solely done by the Indian government.
The actor's team issued an official statement on social media on 13 February stating that matters related to diplomacy and statecraft are "best executed by our very able leaders."
The statement posted on X by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani read, "Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr.Khans participation in this matter.
Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best."
SRK's statement of denial comes after former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claimed on 12 February, that the Happy New Year actor helped persuade the Qatar government to release eight Indian Navy veterans who were held on espionage charges for 18 months.
Following the release of the officers, Subramanian posted on X that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had secured an "expensive settlement" for their release after asking SRK to intervene.
