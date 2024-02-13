'Unfounded': Shah Rukh Khan Denies Claims of Role In Qatar Freeing Navy Veterans

The statement posted on X by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani read, "Regarding the reports concerning Shah Rukh Khan's purported role in the release of India's naval officers from Qatar, the office of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan says that any such assertions of his involvement are unfounded, emphasizing the execution of this successful resolution solely rests with the Indian government officials and unequivocally denies Mr.Khans participation in this matter.

Additionally, all matters involving diplomacy and statecraft are best executed by our very able leaders. Mr. Khan like many other Indians is happy that the naval officers are home safe and wishes them all the best."

Have a look at the post here: