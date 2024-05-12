ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here's Why Richa Chadha Drank Gin For a 'Heeramandi' Scene

Richa Chadha drank gin to prepare for a scene in Heeramandi.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Richa Chadha played that role of Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, on Netflix. In an interview with Zoom, the actor revealed that had a little gin to prepare for her challenging, drunken Kathak dance sequence in the series.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The actor revealed, "On the first day, I wasn’t getting it, to do the drunk dancing. So, after 30-40 takes, I thought let me have a quarter and see what happens. I did have some gin. I drank a little bit, but it made things worse. I didn’t want that lethargy in the body movement, I wanted some of it, maybe the precision can go but I didn’t want to let go of the grace."

“I was better off pretending to be drunk than actually getting a little tipsy. It is a technical job, no matter how much I dance, my dress is so heavy, I have to hit that mark, interact. It was fun for me to do,” she added.

0

Bhansali's show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaaris now streaming on Netflix.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities

Topics:  Heeramandi show 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×