Here’s Why Ranveer Pens Heartfelt Note for Prakash Pradukone

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post a series of five monochrome pictures of his father-in-law, Prakash Padukone along with a heartfelt note. It was on 24 March, 1980 that the former Badminton player became the first Indian to register a victory in the All England Championship, which was held in London.

“40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time #legend #icon #proud”, Ranveer wrote.