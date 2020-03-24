Here’s Why Ranveer Pens Heartfelt Note for Prakash Pradukone
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post a series of five monochrome pictures of his father-in-law, Prakash Padukone along with a heartfelt note. It was on 24 March, 1980 that the former Badminton player became the first Indian to register a victory in the All England Championship, which was held in London.
“40 years ago on this day, #PrakashPadukone changed the fate of Badminton forever He won the All England Championship in London’s Wembley Arena, creating history for Indian sports An unprecedented, landmark victory that shines everlastingly in the annals of time #legend #icon #proud”, Ranveer wrote.
It was this landmark victory in London that earned Prakash the number one world badminton ranking. It was a first in badminton for India. He was a recipient of India’s highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 1982. Deepika’s father was earlier awarded the Arjuna Award in 1972 and had represented India in a number of open games and in the Commonwealth Games of 1978, where he won won a gold medal in the singles round.
Meanwhile, Ranveer is making the most of his self-isolation period. He posted a photo with his “home-gym” buddy Deepika. “Double the Endorphin-rush when She’s around!”, the actor wrote.
He is also busy gorging on Nutella and satisfying his hunger pangs.
