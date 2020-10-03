Priyanka Chopra Unveils First Look of Memoir 'Unfinished'
'Unfinished' is available for pre-order.
On Friday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to unveil the first look of her memoir Unfinished. The cover of the book features Chopra dressed in black. Unfinished is available for pre-ordering.
Explaining the title of the memoir, Chopra writes, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much#Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life..."
In another Instagram post about the memoir, Chopra writes about the philosophies that guide her.
"...My parents taught me at a very young age to have courage of conviction, and I’ve never been ambivalent about this. I have always been guided by my curiosity, drive for challenge, and intrinsic need to constantly evolve and move forward. I have taken many leaps of faith, often times when I was advised not to...and even when I too was afraid. Some risks paid off, some didn’t (my life is not a fairytale, although I do hate to lose...c'est la vie), but what I learned during this process is that I have never shied away from change, or forced guilt on myself for leaving something unfinished if that’s what my evolution as an individual required... #unfinished"
She concludes on a hopeful note with, "...And so, while you’ll definitely learn about how I became me during the “in between” of what you haven’t seen, I also hope you’ll walk away with the confidence of knowing that IT’S OK to pick up, walk away, leave things unfinished, and move on to what’s next if that’s what your journey requires to get to the next destination. We all have a different story to tell, this is my story, and I am #Unfinished."
