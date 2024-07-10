Here's Why Ranveer Singh Called Deepika Padukone's 'Kalki 2898 AD' 'Trippy'

Ranveer Singh recently watched Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' movie 'Kalki 2898 AD' in theaters. The actor described it as "trippy," noting that Deepika's character being pregnant both in real life and in the film added an interesting layer.

Deepika posted a reel on Instagram capturing their reactions.

On 9 July, Deepika shared another reel showcasing her and Ranveer's reactions, along with responses from fans. She also graciously took selfies with a few fans.