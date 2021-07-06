Here's What Taapsee Pannu Said After Sliding Into Robert Downey Jr's DM
In a video posted by Netflix, Haseen Dillruba stars Taapsee Pannu & Vikrant Massey take a lie detector test.
Taapsee Pannu, who was recently seen in Netflix's Haseen Dillruba, has said that she had once messaged Avengers: Endgame actor Robert Downey Jr.
In a promotional video shared by Netflix, Taapsee and her co-star Vikrant Massey were seen taking the 'lie detector test'. The actors asked each other a number of questions. One of them had Vikrant enquiring if Taapsee had slid into anyone's DMs who do not follow her.
Taapsee replied, "So, I DM'd Robert Downey Jr and no one replied. I was like I have more followers than you also!" She, however, didn't mention which platform she had sent the message on. Taapsee and Robert Downey Jr have accounts on both Twitter and Instagram.
In the video, Taapsee asked Vikrant if he googles himself. When Vikrant denied, the machine gave away that he was lying.
