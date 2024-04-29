Here's What Kamal Haasan Said About Shah Rukh Khan Still Having a Wish List

Kamal Haasan and his daughter, Shruti Haasan, teamed up for their first music video together called Inimel. They also released a candid video titled Legacy of Love, where Kamal shared his views on materialistic desires and mentioned Shah Rukh Khan.
The actor went on to talk about his desires, "There are a lot of those, a lot. My intention is not to list all of them. Listing them makes you go, ‘I want this, that, and this.’ That’s when I remind myself, at Eldams Road (where his old family home is situated), my father gave me a small room that could perhaps fit two pianos. It was on the top floor… so, the heat! The restroom was three floors down. My father’s attitude was, ‘You know a lot so stay here. When you think you can’t go on like this, tell me and I will buy you a cow that you can rear'.”
He further went on to add, "So, I used to lie down and think, all I want is ₹10,000 per month. I would make a list of things I would want to do with that money. I don’t even remember the things on that list. But those wants helped me sleep. I wanted to buy a scooter, then I wanted to buy a car. Now, when I have the wealth to buy all of those things, ‘I wonder what do I want? A plane?’ I recently watched an interview of Shah Rukh (Khan). He said he wants to buy a plane. I felt happy seeing him because he still has a list. Personally, I feel, I shouldn’t have any list. I am not trying to become ascetic. Where is the end to it? Okay, if I want a plane, I wonder, how much will I use it? If I buy a big house like this in Kodaikanal, how much time will I spend there? Maximum one month. Then I will run back here. Why should I then buy a bungalow there?”
Kamal will be seen next in Shankar’s Indian 2.
