Here's What Deepika Has to Tell Ranveer Using Her Insta Platform

Bollywood celebrities are trying their best to interact with fans during lockdown. While some are putting up videos of them trying out new things they have always wanted to, some inspire us to be fit and healthy despite not having access to the gym or not being able to go out for walks.

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to play Ask Me Anything. And she was flooded with questions. From her comfort food to her favourite role, the actor answered everything. But one particular question grabbed our attention. A user asked what she would like to tell Ranveer using Instagram as a platform. To which Deepika replied, "You have snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!".