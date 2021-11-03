ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Suhana Wished Shah Rukh Khan on His 56th Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on 2 November.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana and Gauri.</p></div>
Suhana Khan took to Instagram to post an adorable birthday note for dad Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday. Shah Rukh celebrated his 56th birthday on 2 November.

Sharing a monochrome photo with Shah Rukh and her mother Gauri, Suhana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Happy Birthday". The picture shows SRK kissing a baby Suhana.

Suhana also shared a picture featuring both Shah Rukh and Shanaya and called them “best friends” in the caption. Shanaya's birthday was also on 2 November.

SRK celebrated a quiet birthday this year. Several of his fans gathered outside Mannat on Tuesday and sang 'Happy Birthday' for the superstar.

