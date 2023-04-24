Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Treated Model Navpreet Kaur When She Visited Mannat

She wrote in her caption, "I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain' (Because some Punjabis are vegetarians too)."

Recalling her experience from the visit, Navpreet further added, "All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out infront of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."

Take a look at her post here: