Here's How Shah Rukh Khan Treated Model Navpreet Kaur When She Visited Mannat

Meeting Shah Rukh Khan is a dream come true for any of his fans. Recently, model Navpreet Kaur became the "chosen one" when SRK, himself, turned a warm host for her as she joined the Pathaan actor and his family for dinner at his Mumbai residence.
Taking to Instagram, Navpreet shared details from her visit to Mannat, along with a selfie with SRK and a picture of a lip-smacking pizza.
She wrote in her caption, "I promised myself I'll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh so blessed day of my life at #Mannat. The king @iamsrk himself baked a pizza, and that too veg because 'kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain' (Because some Punjabis are vegetarians too)."
Recalling her experience from the visit, Navpreet further added, "All the while I was at his house, I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up. I kept my calm and composure because I didn't want to freak out infront of him. When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him, his family and Pooja was bubbling up, I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom. He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host, escorted me to the washroom door. At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement."
Take a look at her post here:
Navpreet also had praises for SRK's family. She shared, "Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream."
She concluded her caption with, "After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down, where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen."
