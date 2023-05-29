ADVERTISEMENT

Here's How Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spend Sundays With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a picture from her Sunday outing with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Malrie, as she is shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, Heads of State. On Sunday, 28 May, the Citadel actor made sure that she took some time out of her busy schedule to spend quality time with her family.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared an adorable picture with Nick and Malti from their Sunday picnic. In the picture, Priyanka was dressed in an oversized denim jacket, while Nick sported a casual look in his t-shirt. Malti, on the other hand, stole the show with her little blue dress.

She captioned the post, "Sundays are for picnics."

Here, have a look:

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.

