Here's a Glimpse of Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa's Wedding Invite
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got engaged on Saturday in Chandigarh.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in Chandigarh on Monday after an engagement ceremony at the The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.
Before the wedding, a fan account of Rajkummar's shared a photo of the invitation card on Twitter.
On 13 November, the couple hosted the engagement ceremony. Rajkummar kept it simple with a white kurta-churidar set paired with a jacket and white snickers. Patralekhaa looked stunning in a white off-shoulder gown with a short train. She completed the look with a diamond necklace.
Actors like Huma Qureshi, Farah Khan, Mudassar Aziz, Amar Kaushik, Aditi Rao Haidari and others are supposed to attend the wedding.
Saqib Saleem shared some pictures from the engagement:
Rajkummar and Patralekhaa first met during an ad shoot. They have been dating for quite some time.
In 2019, Patralekhaa had opened up about her love story. She told Humans of Bombay, “He would often go out of his way for me. Once, he was running late to see me, so he stopped the cab near the airport and ran all the way to Juhu! Not only that, when we were earning very little, he surprised me with my favourite bag, which was ridiculously expensive. Years later, when we were in London, someone stole it. I remember calling him, sobbing, and he tried to calm me down. For me, the bag was all about the memories – he had bought it for me when he didn’t have much. That meant so much to me! Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am to have him.”
