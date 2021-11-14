Watch Rajkummar Rao Proposing to Patralekhaa On Bended Knee Before Engagement
Watch photos and video from Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's engagement pary.
Actor Rajkummar Rao got engaged to his long term girlfriend Patralekhaa on Saturday night in a close and intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. In photos and videos that are now being circulated on social media, Rajkummar can be seen getting down on bended knee to propose to Patralekhaa, who also gets down on her knee and puts a ring on him.
According to reports, the engagement ceremony was held at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. The engagement party had a white dreamy theme and the couple kept it simple by wearing at all-white ensemble. While Rajkummar sported a white sherwani with kurta, churidaar and sneakers, Patralekhaa wore an off-shoulder silver and white gown with a short train.
Some of their friends at the event posted pictures from the engagement party on Instagram.
You can watch a video from Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's engagement ceremony here:
