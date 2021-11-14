Watch Rajkummar Rao Proposing to Patralekhaa On Bended Knee Before Engagement

According to reports, the engagement ceremony was held at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort in Chandigarh. The engagement party had a white dreamy theme and the couple kept it simple by wearing at all-white ensemble. While Rajkummar sported a white sherwani with kurta, churidaar and sneakers, Patralekhaa wore an off-shoulder silver and white gown with a short train.

Some of their friends at the event posted pictures from the engagement party on Instagram.