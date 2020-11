Hema Malini & Dharmendra’s Daughter Ahana Deol Welcomes Twin Girls

Ahana and Vaibhav who got married in 2014 are also parents to a son named Darian, who was born in 2015, a year after their wedding. The twin girls are named Astraia and Adea Vohra.

Meanwhile Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani are parents to two kids; daughter Radhya, who was born in 2017, and daughter Miraya, born in 2019.