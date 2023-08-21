'Heart Skipped a Beat': Saiyami Kher On Amitabh Bachchan's Letter for Ghoomer

Saiyami captioned the post, "I remember seeing a short film called Looking for Amitabh on how the visually challenged perceive this icon. From describing his trademark baritone to the sound of his shoes, or the scent of his perfume. We don’t even see Mr Bachchan, but we can experience the impact created by this superstar. As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together."

Adding, "If there was a contestant who gushed over Mr. Bachchan, Aiedu, my grandmom would sit preening about him. She did this until her last breath. He was after all from her part of the country. Any compliment to him obviously meant a compliment to her. He represented the heartlands of our country. He represented the fulfillment of dreams. He represented hope. Since I began acting, there have been many ups and downs. There were so many people who brushed me off telling me I was “hopeless”. But I tried keeping my head above the water. While every rejection hurt, every rejection also made me work harder."



She also went on to add, "I've always kept everything bottled up. At the premiere of Ghoomer in Melbourne, everybody was sobbing. “Show some emotion Kher saab”, AB said as he hugged me after our standing ovation. But I stood there seemingly zen about everything. In reel life I can cry buckets, in real life, you will never know how I’m feeling."



Stating, "Yesterday, as I sat at home pondering my fate, someone rang the doorbell. There was a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. My heart skipped a beat. Is this what I think it is? THE stamp of approval which every actor in this country dreams of? I looked up to the skies and finally bawled, “Look what this is, Aiedu.” Hope."

Ghoomer follows the story of a cricket coach (played by Abhishek), whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete (played by Saiyami). In addition to the leads, the film also stars Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.