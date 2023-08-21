R Balki's latest sports drama, Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, has been receiving great reviews for the lead actors' performances. However, the film, which released in theatres on 18 August, opened to a dismal opening of Rs 85 lakh on Friday.

According to a report by Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.5 crore nett on Sunday, 20 August.