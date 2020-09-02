Heart Breaks at the Vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan comes out in support of Rhea Chakraborty.
Vidya Balan has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty on the media trial she has been facing regarding her partner Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.
Replying to actor Lakshmi Manchu, who had been quite vocal about the media lynching of Rhea, Vidya Balan wrote, "God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely demise of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’, or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”
Earlier, Taapsee Pannu too had extended her support to Rhea. Taapsee spoke about the vilification she has been facing while the probe is still on.
The actor tweeted, "I didn’t know Sushant on a personal level nor do I know Rhea but what I know is, it only takes to be a human to understand how wrong it is to overtake judiciary to convict someone who isn’t proven guilty. Trust the law of the land for your sanity and the deceased’s sanctity."
The Sushant Singh Rajput case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) while ED looks in the alleged embezzlement of funds and NCB is looking into a possible drug angle.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.