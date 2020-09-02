Heart Breaks at the Vilification of Rhea Chakraborty: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan has come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty on the media trial she has been facing regarding her partner Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

Replying to actor Lakshmi Manchu, who had been quite vocal about the media lynching of Rhea, Vidya Balan wrote, "God bless you @LakshmiManchu for saying this out loud. It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely demise of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’, or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’!? Let’s show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course.”