At a time when the whole world is speaking out against systemic racism following George Floyd's death in the United States, Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act has been accused of creating a 'toxic culture' for women of colour. Taking to Twitter, a user has alleged that she was extremely unhappy working at Patriot Act with Hasan.The user wrote, "I've been thinking all day about @prachigu and @amalykinz's tweets on their former workplaces, and how much courage it must have taken to speak out. So I'd like to join them and say, I've never been more unhappy than when I was working at Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.She goes on to say that she was compelled to come out and share her experience because of Hasan's latest episode on the show, wherein he condemns racism. She says that reeks of hypocrisy. She concludes by saying, "I've never experienced a work environment like Patriot Act".Lending support, another user wrote that Patriot Act created a toxic culture for women of colourThe Quint tried getting in touch with Hasan Minhaj and his team and a response is awaited. The copy will be updated as and when they respond.