Harvey Weinstein's 2020 Conviction Overturned by New York Court

In continuation of the report, the New York Court of Appeals, in a 4-3 decision, determined that the judge in Weinstein's 2020 conviction unfairly influenced the ex-movie mogul with "egregious" improper rulings. Additionally, the judge was mistaken in allowing testimony from women whose accusations were not part of the 2020 case.

“[Weinstein] was convicted by a jury for various sexual crimes against three named complainants and, on appeal, claims that he was judged, not on the conduct for which he was indicted, but on irrelevant, prejudicial, and untested allegations of prior bad acts,” the decision read.

It also stated, “We conclude that the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes … the remedy for these egregious errors is a new trial."

The Guardian report also stated that Judge Madeline Singas criticized the majority ruling for "whitewashing the facts to fit a he-said/she-said narrative." Singas also expressed concern that the appeals court was contributing to a "disturbing trend" of overturning juries' guilty verdicts in cases of sexual violence.

Weinstein, aged 72, was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape, resulting in a 23-year prison sentence. The convictions stemmed from the testimony of Miriam Haley and Jessica Mann, with three additional women testifying during the trial.

The disgraced producer remains in prison as he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 for another rape, receiving a 16-year sentence. He was acquitted of charges related to a woman who testified against him in New York.