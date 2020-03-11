She Should Be Killed: Weinstein Threatened Jennifer Aniston?

(Trigger Warning: The following article contains details of sexual assault)

Harvey Weinstein had threatened that Jennifer Aniston “should be killed”, according to a New York Times report that cited previously sealed court documents made public on 9 March. The producer had apparently made the statement in October 2017 during the beginning of the MeToo movement that was created in response to the numerous sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

Weinstein was apparently furious after he found out that the National Enquirer was planning to report he sexually assaulted Aniston.