Harvey Weinstein Contracts Coronavirus, Placed in Isolation
Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus.&nbsp;
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report by Reuters.

Weinstein, 68, has been placed in isolation at Wende Correctional Facility, Michael Powers, president of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association told the news portal.

Powers said he had learned that the test came back positive on Sunday, 22 March, and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment. A number of staff members have been quarantined, he said.

A lawyer for Weinstein told Reuters that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.

The Niagara Gazette, a local newspaper in New York, reported that Weinstein had tested positive for the highly contagious virus on Sunday morning, citing anonymous officials.

Two prisoners at the Wende Facility have confirmed cases of COVID-19, a state prison official told Reuters. He added that with each confirmed case, the Department of Corrections works with the Department of Health to identify potentially exposed people.

Weinstein arrived at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, on 18 March after being housed at New York City’s Rikers Island jail.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Weinstein’s conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men.

(Inputs: Reuters)

