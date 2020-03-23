Harvey Weinstein Contracts Coronavirus, Placed in Isolation

Two prisoners at the Wende Facility have confirmed cases of COVID-19, a state prison official told Reuters. He added that with each confirmed case, the Department of Corrections works with the Department of Health to identify potentially exposed people.

Weinstein arrived at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, on 18 March after being housed at New York City’s Rikers Island jail.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Weinstein’s conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men.

(Inputs: Reuters)