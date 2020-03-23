Harvey Weinstein Contracts Coronavirus, Placed in Isolation
Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a report by Reuters.
Powers said he had learned that the test came back positive on Sunday, 22 March, and is concerned about the corrections officers, who he said lack proper protective equipment. A number of staff members have been quarantined, he said.
A lawyer for Weinstein told Reuters that his legal team had not been notified of the coronavirus diagnosis.
Two prisoners at the Wende Facility have confirmed cases of COVID-19, a state prison official told Reuters. He added that with each confirmed case, the Department of Corrections works with the Department of Health to identify potentially exposed people.
Weinstein arrived at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison east of Buffalo, New York, on 18 March after being housed at New York City’s Rikers Island jail.
He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on March 11 for sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.
Weinstein’s conviction was hailed as a victory for the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct by powerful men.
(Inputs: Reuters)
