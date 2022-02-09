Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Set to Welcome Their First Child
Gurmeet and Debina tied the knot in 2011.
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are expecting their first child. The couple shared a photo on Instagram, wherein Debina is seen wearing a dress that shows her baby bump.
"To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina", the caption read.
Karan Mehra commented, "Heartiest Congratulations mere bhai @guruchoudhary and @debinabon." Mouni Roy wrote, "Oh my god oh my god. My heartiest congratulations Sending all my love and bestest wishes."
Gurmeet and Debina met on the sets of their debut show Ramayan, and after dating for years got married in 2011.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.