Let's Stop the Blame Game and Save Lives: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary
The actor talks about why he announced modern hospitals across India
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has won hearts with his acting over the years. But with the second wave of COVID claiming lives, the actor has decided to take on the responsibility to help people. He has been amplifying and arranging for medical help. Added to that he has also made a huge announcement.
Talking to The Quint, he said how he plans to open modern, super speciality hospitals that make use of artificial intelligence. "There are states like Bihar where the population density has ended up stressing out the healthcare system. We need hospitals with artificial intelligence and doctors because how much can one doctor do at a point. We have to work for the villages that make for the 60 percent of India," says Choudhary.
Ever since the second wave started, Gurmeet and his team of volunteers have been working tirelessly to ensure that they can help as many people as possible. "We haven't slept in days. I wake after just two hours of sleep wondering if I missed anyone asking for help that could cost them their loved ones life," he says.
His team, which has been increasing since he started, is falling short on people who can follow up on people who reach out for help. The actor says he needs more volunteers to help him out.
Watch the video to find out more.
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
