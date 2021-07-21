ADVERTISEMENT
Grateful: Mandira Bedi Posts Pic With Parents & Kids Vir, Tara
Mandira Bedi, who recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal, penned a heartwarming note.
On Wednesday, Mandira Bedi took to Instagram to share a photo of her family, in which she features along with her parents Gita Bedi and Verinder Singh Bedi and kids Vir and Tara. Mandira, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal recently, thanked well-wishers and friends for being a constant support.
"Only Love. #Grateful for my #Family and all the love, support and kindness. #gratitude #love #thanks", Mandira captioned the photo.
Recently, Mandira put up a series of posts remembering Raj.
On 1 July, Raj Kaushal passed away at the age of 49 after suffering a heart attack.
