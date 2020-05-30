Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin who was seen on video thrusting his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over eight-and-a-half minutes, eventually killing him, was arrested on Friday, 29 May and charged with murder, said a report by NBC news.The video went viral on social media, where George can be seen pleading saying “I can’t breathe”.Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.The complaint against him said, “Derek Michael Chauvin caused the death of George Floyd by his culpable negligence, creating an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm to George Floyd.”Floyd had been handcuffed for allegedly passing a fake $20 bill at the corner store. He was accused of refusing to get into a squad car and was "intentionally falling down," saying he was claustrophobic and struggling to breathe, according to the complaint.Chauvin’s Wife Files For DivorceA report by NBC states that Derek’s wife Kellie Chauvin said she would be filing for divorce after 10 years of marriage. A statement was issued by her attorney in which she said she was devastated by the death of Floyd. She filed for a divorce as a result of the incident.Her statement said, “Her utmost sympathy lies with [Floyd's] family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy.”Massive ProtestsThe protests against police brutality upon people of colour have been continuing even post Chauvin’s arrest. On Saturday, 30 May a 19-year-old man was killed in Detroit, Michigan. The incident took place after someone in an SUV fired shots into a crowd of people protesting Floyd's death said a report by Al Jazeera.In Minneapolis protesters had gathered near the Police Department’s Fifth Precinct the day after they had taken over the Third Precinct and set it on fire, said a New York Times report.Additionally, hundreds were seen protesting outside the White House on Friday, and a brief lockdown had to imposed said a report by BBC. The other cities where protests took place were Minnesota, New York and California. Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver andTear gas canisters were launched by the police in Dallas after there were incidents of stone-pelting.(With inputs from NBC, BBC, Al Jazeera and New York Times) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.