‘My Reputation Is Worth More’: George Clooney on Turning Down $35M for Work

Actor George Clooney joined Anil Kapoor for a chat during the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. Kapoor asked Clooney about reportedly turning down an offer for $35 million to promote an airline brand.

Clooney replied, “Yeah, you know what, I had a conversation about it and the main conversation was if you’re going to be paid…there is a reason why people want to pay a lot of money and usually it is to sort of whitewash.”