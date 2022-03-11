My Mother Drove Back to Kyiv From The Border To Help Others: Dar Gai

The filmmaker also said that her family has been helping those in need. "My mother had tried to leave Kyiv at one point, but then she decided to stay back and help volunteers with medicines and other necessities. My uncle has also teamed up, and they are providing food and other essentials to those holed up in the bomb shelters".

Dar Gai further asked everyone not to fall prey to fake news. "I came across an article that stated Russian forces were raping women. My friends and I were furious after reading that, but later someone said it was fake news. The Russians are probably trying to incite Ukrainians so that it can be used against us. I would just like to say this - we have to keep our calm despite going through this unthinkable crisis".

