My Mother Drove Back to Kyiv From The Border To Help Others: Dar Gai
Gehraiyaan intimacy director Dar Gai speaks about how worried she is for her family in Ukraine.
Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai, who was recently a part of Gehraiyaan as the intimacy coordinator, spoke about how the members of her family are hiding in Ukraine as the conflict with Russia escalates. Dar hails from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, but has been living in Mumbai for the past 12 years.
Gai told The Quint, "It has been really tough ever since the war broke out in my country. I have been trying to coordinate with my family and the Indian students because I am very worried for them. Thankfully, the connectivity is good, so I have been able to remain in touch with my mother throughout".
Gai added,
"The war in Ukraine has been happening for the last eight years, but now people are talking about it. Eight years back, Russia invaded the east of Ukraine. However, the bigger cities like Kyiv, were unaffected. My friends and family were sure that nothing will happen to the capital city, until the full invasion took place. My grandmother, who lives in a village about 30 minutes from Ukraine, refuses to leave the country and wants to stay back and fight. I don't think there's any peace left in Ukraine".
The filmmaker also said that her family has been helping those in need. "My mother had tried to leave Kyiv at one point, but then she decided to stay back and help volunteers with medicines and other necessities. My uncle has also teamed up, and they are providing food and other essentials to those holed up in the bomb shelters".
Dar Gai further asked everyone not to fall prey to fake news. "I came across an article that stated Russian forces were raping women. My friends and I were furious after reading that, but later someone said it was fake news. The Russians are probably trying to incite Ukrainians so that it can be used against us. I would just like to say this - we have to keep our calm despite going through this unthinkable crisis".
