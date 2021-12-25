'The Best is Yet to Come': Geeta Basra Pens Note For Harbhajan Singh

"Congratulations on an amazing career Bhaj...not many can boast of playing for 23 years!!! I’m so fortunate to have been a part of your journey through all the ups and downs and thankful that Hinaya got to see her Papa play (we were your loudest fans in the stadium),” Geeta wrote.

“I know the end was not the way you wanted or planned it but as they say destiny is not in our hands... you played with grit, passion, fire and with your head held high! Wishing you more success and prosperity in life for the ‘doosra’ chapter ahead... the best is yet to come my love @harbhajan3,” she added. Geeta shared a number of photos of her, Harbhajan and their child.

On Friday, Harbhajan took to Twitter to announce that he was retiring from cricket.