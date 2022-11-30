'Garbage News': Arjun Kapoor Slams Report Claiming Malaika Arora Is Pregnant
'Don't dare to play with our personal lives,' Arjun Kapoor said in his statement.
Taking to social media on 30 November, actor Arjun Kapoor called out a media report that claimed Malaika Arora is pregnant. Arjun, who has been dating Malaika for almost four years now, called the report "insensitive and unethical." Meanwhile, Malaika also slammed the media report in her Instagram story and wrote, "F****** disgusting".
Calling out the publication and its journalist on Instagram, Arjun shared a condemnatory statement where he wrote, "This is the lowest you could have gone and you have done it by being casual, insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news." Addressing the journalist who wrote the aforementioned piece, Arjun wrote: "This journalist has been writing such pieces regularly and getting away with it because we tend to ignore these fake gossip articles while they spread across media and become the truth. This is not done. Don't dare to play with our personal lives."
Take a look at it here:
Here's Malaika's response to the publication's report:
Arjun is known for being vocal about his opinions and giving a befitting reply to his trolls and false media reports. Earlier this year, in January the actor debunked rumours about his break-up with Malaika by sharing a strongly-worded statement on social media. He had written, "Ain't no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people, Love y'all."
On the work front, Arjun will be soon seen in Kuttey, The Lady Killer, and his other untitled project co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.
Whereas, Malaika wil be making her OTT debut with her upcoming reality show Moving In With Malaika.
