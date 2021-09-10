ADVERTISEMENT
Here's How Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Are Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi
Kareena Kapoor also flaunted a clay Ganpati made by Taimur.
A number of celebrities have taken to social media to wish their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi. Kareena Kapoor posted a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur worshipping lord Ganesha, on Instagram. The actor also flaunted the clay Ganpati made by Taimur.
"Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi", Kareena wrote.
On the work front, Kareena will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump.
