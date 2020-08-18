Gajraj Rao Congratulates Saif With 'Badhaai Ho' Meme
The Badhaai Ho actor shared a meme based on a hilarious moment from the film.
Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao is known for sharing memes about him and his colleagues in the industry. The most recent of his memes, which hilariously compares his character in Badhaai Ho to would-be-parent Saif Ali Khan, has gone viral.
Saif celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday with the announcement that he and Kareena are expecting a second child. The meme, shared by Gajraj on Instagram, shows a scene wherein his character breaks the news of his wife’s pregnancy to his two sons.
Watch the meme here:
The meme uses captions to depict Gajraj as Saif, Ayushmann as his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Neena as Kareena and Shradul as Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur. When Gajraj tells his sons: “The doctor has said a guest is about to come home”. At this, his younger son is apprehensive about giving up his room for the guest. Gajraj clarifies that the guest is young and refers to them as “chhota mehmaan”.
Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan was one of the first to congratulate him. She posted a picture of him titled ‘The Quadfather’, as a reference to The Godfather. The caption read: ““Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever!”
