Gajraj Rao Congratulates Saif With 'Badhaai Ho' Meme

Badhaai Ho actor Gajraj Rao is known for sharing memes about him and his colleagues in the industry. The most recent of his memes, which hilariously compares his character in Badhaai Ho to would-be-parent Saif Ali Khan, has gone viral.

Saif celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday with the announcement that he and Kareena are expecting a second child. The meme, shared by Gajraj on Instagram, shows a scene wherein his character breaks the news of his wife’s pregnancy to his two sons.

Watch the meme here: