From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Hunters’ Al Pacino’s Best Work

Al Pacino’s character Tony Montana in Scarface was based on real-life mobster Al Capone. Pacino wanted to work on the film after he saw the 1932 film by the same name and loved the story. He watched the film for the first time with his friends and found himself so inspired by the movie that he decided to call Martin Bregman (the producer) the same day, which eventually resulted in the deliberate development of the film's remake.

Scarface has gone onto become one of his most iconic roles and speaking of his decision to do the film Pacino said, “Believe it or not, as hard of a movie it was, as draining as it was, I enjoyed doing Scarface. I really enjoyed the atmosphere, the people. and that time of my life. I was in love at that time and, so, that was an experience. When I look back at it, I found there was something very creative about it. It's got a lot to do with the components that it had, the things happening in your life and where you are in your own.”