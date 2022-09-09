From Ajay Devgn to Kareena Kapoor; Celebs Wish Akshay Kumar On His Birthday
Akshay Kumar turned 55 today.
Actor Akshay Kumar turns 55 today. The versatile actor who is known for his hard work and discipline in the industry has been around for nearly 30 years. Known for films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Special 26, Andaaz, Rustom and more. The actor has gone on to both break and make records in Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, and others have all taken to social media to wish the actor on his birthday.
Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to wish the actor. Ajay and Akshay both have a film releasing on the same date. Akshay's Ram Setu and Ajay's Thank God
Kareena Kapoor went on to write a sweet message for the actor. She said, "Happy Birthday Akshay...you are and always will be my most favourite co-star (Cause I get to pack up at 3 p.m. ) Love you tons...have a fantastic one."
Vaani Kapoor also wished the actor.
Rakulpreet who worked on Cuttputli with Akshay also went on to wish him.
