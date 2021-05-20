Where Are the Tissues: Cast Reunites in Friends Reunion Trailer

The episode also gives the audience a chance to find out what the original cast thinks of the age-old question- Were Ross and Rachel on a break? They visit their old sets, where Matt LeBlanc (who plays Joey Tribbiani) reveals that Courteney used to have her lines written on the table in the kitchen.

The whole cast sits down with James Corden to reminisce about their shows success, the media attention, and discusses some early table reads. Matt LeBlanc recalls a particular incident,"I remember one time, I had the news on and on the TV was an aerial shot of each of our house. And I remember looking at it, going, 'What the…my roof is a mess!'"