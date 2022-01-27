Pics: Glimpses of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s Pre-Wedding Festivities

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's pre-wedding festivities began on 26 January and Mouni's friends Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, and Aashka Goradia have shared pictures from her mehendi and haldi ceremonies. Mouni also shared a picture with Suraj with the caption, "Everything #HaiOm. Om Namah Shivay."

In the picture with Suraj, Mouni can be seen in red traditional wear and Suraj opted for a white kurta. For her mehendi, Mouni wrote a yellow lehenga.

Take a look at the photos.