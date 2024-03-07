Fire Breaks Out In Jacqueline Fernandez's Building In Mumbai; None Injured

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Mumbai's Pali Hill around 8pm on Wednesday (6 March), as per a report by PTI. Confined to the kitchen and wooden furniture, the fire was reportedly extinguished by 9:34 pm and no injuries have been reported, the report added. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez resides in the building where the incident took place.
As per a report by Hindustan Times, the fire erupted in the kitchen of the flat and was confined to the wooden furniture, washing machine, gas stove, household articles, and more in the 3 basements plus ground and upper seventeen floor. Additional fire officer SK Bangdar told the publication that the flat was closed and no one was inside, so there were no injuries. Bangdar added that the cause of the fire will be investigated on Thursday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)