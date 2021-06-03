Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani Booked For Flouting COVID Norms

A case has been registered against actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani and others for violating COVID-19 restrictions, the Mumbai Police was quoted by ANI as saying. The actors have been reportedly booked under sections 188 and 34 of IPC.

The report further states that the actors were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and couldn't give valid reasons to the police for being out after 2 pm. Restrictions have been imposed in Maharashtra in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.