Father's Day 2024: Alia, Anushka, Sanjay Dutt & Others Pen Heartfelt Wishes

Several Bollywood celebrities marked Father's Day on Sunday, 16 June, by sharing special posts for their loved ones on social media. Actor Alia Bhatt shared a throwback picture with her grandfather on the special occasion, which also happens to be his birth anniversary.
She wrote in the caption of her post, "my favorite storyteller. Happy birthday Grandpa, you and your stories live on in our hearts forever."
Anushka Sharma took to social media to share an adorable card made by her daughter Vamika for Virat Kohli. The actor wrote in the caption, "How can one person be so good at so many things! Baffling..... we LOVE YOU @virat.kohli."
Actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a post in remembrance of his father Sunil Dutt, to mark the special occasion. Sharing a bunch of throwback pictures on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "Happy Father’s Day Dad, you’re the one who shaped my dreams and made me the person I am today... Always miss you and the beautiful memories we have made. I am grateful for everything that you have taught me and I try to pass on the same to my kids... Happy Father’s Day Dad."
Bipasha Basu took to social media to wish her father and husband Karan Singh Grover on the special day. For her father, she wrote, "No one like my Papa. Love you Papa. Happy Fathers Day."
In a separate post for Karan, Bipasha wrote, "Devi you lucky girl… you got the best Papa ever. Btw mamma got lucky before you. Well it’s Fathers Day everyday for us. We love you Papa."
Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to Instagram to remember his late father Yash Johar. Sharing some old pictures with, Karan wrote, "Forever using your love, grace, ambition, humility and compassion to guide me in every aspect of my life, papa....specially with Yashi & Roohi."
