Fashion & Lifestyle Influencer Allegedly Murdered In Agra

Ritika Singh was allegedly killed by her estranged husband.

Ritika Singh, an Instagram influencer, food and fashion blogger, was allegedly murdered after she fell to her death from her rented apartment on the fourth floor, in a housing society, in Agra on Friday as per a report by PTI.

The report also added that the police said Ritika, a native of Ghaziabad, was allegedly killed by her husband and that at least four suspects have been taken into custody and interrogation is underway.

According to a report by The Indian Express, officers said that the woman had allegedly been staying with her live-in partner. She was then confronted by her husband and an argument took place between the two, following which the alleged murder took place.

Ritika had more than 44,000 followers on Instagram.

