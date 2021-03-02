Farmers Protest: HC Refuses to Stay Proceedings Against Kangana

The complaint filed on 6 February, is in reference to a tweet posted by Kangana after she reacted to singer Rihanna sharing an article on the farmers’ protest. Rihanna had shared she questioned why we weren’t talking about the internet shutdown in Delhi’s border areas where farmers have been protesting against the contentious three farm laws. Kangana responded to Rihanna in a bizarre tweet, saying “no one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA…”

Patil had asked for Kangana to be charged with various sections and called for the police to take action to suspend her Twitter account.

(With inputs from Live Law and The News Minute)