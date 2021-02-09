Complaint Filed Against Kangana for Calling Farmers 'Terrorists'

“By making such statements Kangana Ranaut is trying to provoke and incite the other citizens of India to attack and assault the farming community and their families posing them to be traitors,” he added in his complaint.

Patil has argued that the Panga actor has also insulted the Indian armed forces and their families by referring to the nation as “vulnerable” and “broken”.

Patil has asked for Kangana to be booked under sections sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth etc), 503 (whoever threatens another with any injury to his person), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(1) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, any officer, soldier, sailor or airman in the Army, Navy or Air Force of India to mutiny), 505 (b) (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public), 505(c) (intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 505(2) (commiting an offence specified in any place of worship or in an assembly engaged in the performance of religious worship or religious ceremonies), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. He has also asked for the police to take action to suspend Kangana’s Twitter account.