ADVERTISEMENT

'Farhan, Shibani is Your Problem Now': Rhea Chakraborty Shares Pics From Wedding

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rhea Chakraborty shares photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding.</p></div>
i

Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to pen an adorable note for her close friend and new bride Shibani Dandekar. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani tied the knot on 19 February in Khandala.

Rhea also shared pictures from the wedding.

Also Read

Ritesh Sidhwani Throws Party For Farhan & Shibani; Deepika, Aamir Among Guests

Ritesh Sidhwani Throws Party For Farhan & Shibani; Deepika, Aamir Among Guests
ADVERTISEMENT

"Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar. Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day. @shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back. @faroutakhtar she’s your problem now, all the best ,lots of love. #fairytalesdocometrue", Rhea wrote.

Farhan recently shared a bunch of photos from his wedding. His friend and producer Ritesh Sidwani also threw a lavish party for the newlyweds. It was attended by Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, her children Suhana and Aryan, among others.

Also Read

Pics: ‘From Us to You,' Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Share Wedding Pictures

Pics: ‘From Us to You,' Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Share Wedding Pictures

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×