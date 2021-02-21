Don't Murder His Enthusiasm: Farhan Akhtar Backs Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians (MI) picked up Arjun Tendulkar, son of ‘master-blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar, for Rs. 20 lakh during the IPL auction on 18 February.

Actor Farhan Akhtar has come out in defence of Arjun after many on social media were critical of his selection. Many people criticised the decision, claiming that Arjun was selected because of his father. Defending the young player, Farhan took to Twitter asking people to not “weigh him down before he’s begun.”