Twitter Cries ‘Nepotism’ After Mumbai Indians Buy Sachin’s Son
Tendulkar Jr, who has played in the Under-19 team against Sri Lanka, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh.
Cricket fans vying for a glimpse of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch may find some respite in Indian Premier League 2021, which will now feature the ‘master-blaster’s’ 21-year old son, Arjun Tendulkar.
Tendulkar junior, who is an all-rounder, was bought by Mumbai Indians for a successful bid of Rs 20 lakh. A left-hand batsman, Tendulkar junior will participate for the first time in IPL this year.
The left-arm fast medium bowler played in the under-19 Youth Test Series against Sri Lanka in 2018, and for Mumbai’s under-16,14 and 19 teams. He had picked 19 wickets in 5 matches including two five-wicket hauls at the 201-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.
Twitter Divided Over Arjun’s Selection
Meanwhile on Twitter, many appeared to be critical of Tendulkar junior’s selection.
But while Mumbai Indians faced flak, there were a few who supported Tendulkar.
