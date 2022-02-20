ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Can You Spot Hrithik Dancing With Farhan & Shibani at Their Wedding?
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in Khandala on Saturday.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's dance videos from their wedding have gone viral. In one of them, Farhan and Shibani can be seen dancing to the title track of Dil Chahta Hai, his directorial debut. The clip also shows Hrithik Roshan grooving to the track with friend and choreographer Farah Khan.
Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala house on Saturday. The wedding was attended by Hrithik, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, among others.
