‘Talk Almost Every Day’: Farhan’s Mom Honey Irani on Bond With Shibani Dandekar
Honey Irani said she is excited to attend Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar's 'big day'.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married, reportedly on 19 February. Farhan’s mother Honey Irani opened up about her bond with Shibani and said that she is looking forward to participating in the wedding festivities now that she has recovered from COVID.
Irani told Bombay Times, “I had tested COVID positive and I was under isolation and I am fine now. I am looking forward to participate on their big day.”
Talking about Shibani Dandekar, Irani said, “She is so beautiful and is extremely respectful towards others. She mixes with the family very well. I meet Shibani every second day. They (Farhan and Shibani) just live next door. We also went on a holiday to Maldives together. Shibani and I talk on the phone almost every day.” She added that she is also fond of Shibani’s parents and sisters.
Irani further revealed that Shibani is a fan of the guacamole she makes and the couple often drop by her house to eat, “There are times where they both call me and say, ‘Mom we are coming home kuch achcha banake rakhna (‘Mom we’re coming home, keep some delicious food ready’).”
“Well, she doesn’t cook. I must say that she is learning to cook, she keeps trying and I know she will succeed someday. But honestly speaking she doesn’t need to cook. We are not in times where we ask things like, ‘Kya ladki ko khaana banane aata hai?’ (We’re not in times where we ask things like, ‘Does the woman know how to cook?')"Honey Irani to 'Bombay Times'
Earlier, Javed Akhtar had confirmed that his son Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will tie the knot soon in a “very simple affair” at their family home in Khandala.
(With inputs from The Times of India)
