‘Talk Almost Every Day’: Farhan’s Mom Honey Irani on Bond With Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to get married, reportedly on 19 February. Farhan’s mother Honey Irani opened up about her bond with Shibani and said that she is looking forward to participating in the wedding festivities now that she has recovered from COVID.

Irani told Bombay Times, “I had tested COVID positive and I was under isolation and I am fine now. I am looking forward to participate on their big day.”