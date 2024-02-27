Fans Throw Slippers, Disrupt Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan...' Event

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors were in Lucknow on 26 February for a promotional event for their film. However, things took a violent turn as fans began hurling slippers at each other, following which the police resorted to lathi-charge at the venue.

According to a report by India Today, the situation deteriorated after the crowd grew uncontrollable and people started pushing each other. Some fans at the venue even threw stones at each other.