Fans Throw Slippers, Disrupt Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan...' Event

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actors were in Lucknow on 26 February for a promotional event for their film. However, things took a violent turn as fans began hurling slippers at each other, following which the police resorted to lathi-charge at the venue.
According to a report by India Today, the situation deteriorated after the crowd grew uncontrollable and people started pushing each other. Some fans at the venue even threw stones at each other.
The promotional event was held near the Clock Tower in Lucknow, where Tiger and Akshay performed stunts in front of a large gathering to promote their film. Several videos of the chaotic incident surfaced online.
Have a look:
Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-packed thriller boasting an impressive ensemble cast, comprising Akshay, Tiger, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Alaya F.
The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films, and is scheduled to be released around Eid in April, 2024.
